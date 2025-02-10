Monday, February 10, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Scandal-hit narco-musical ‘Emilia Perez’ wins Spanish film prize

Scandal-hit narco-musical ‘Emilia Perez’ wins Spanish film prize
NEWS WIRE
February 10, 2025
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

GRANADA  -  Narco-musical “Emilia Perez” won best European film at Spain’s equivalent of the Oscars on Saturday, after social media posts by the movie’s star prompted backlash in the middle of awards season. The mostly Spanish-language musical tells the story of a Mexican drug cartel boss who transitions to life as a woman and turns her back on crime. Before the scandal broke, the film earned 13 Oscar nods, picked up four Golden Globes in January and won multiple prizes at last year’s Cannes Film Festival. But old social media posts by star Karla Sofia Gascon, in which she denigrates Islam, China and African American George Floyd, unleashed a scandal that has harmed her reputation and the film. Voting for the Goya awards closed on January 24, days before the posts were uncovered.  Spaniard Gascon, the first transgender woman nominated for an Oscar for best actress, has apologised for her posts and distanced herself from publicity for the film. She lives near the Spanish capital Madrid but did not attend the Goya awards ceremony in Granada.  The movie’s French director Jacques Audiard has called the posts “inexcusable” and “absolutely hateful”.

Punjab CM announces Phase-II of mass marriages programme

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1739080707.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025