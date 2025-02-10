Security forces kill 7 militants in Khyber operation

RAWALPINDI - Security forces have killed seven Khwarij during intelligence-based operations in Dera Ismail Khan and North Waziristan Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. According to a statement issued by the ISPR here on Sunday, the security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Maddi, Dera Ismail Khan District on reported presence of the Khwarij.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the Khwarij location, as a result of which, three Khawarij, including Kharji Rehmat, were killed, while two Khwarij got injured. Another intelligence-based operation was conducted in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District. In ensuing fire exchange, four Khwarij were killed, while three Khwarij got injured. Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.