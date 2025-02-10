Security on high alert in Islamabad amid lawyers' strike call

Security has been heightened in the federal capital following a strike call by lawyers coinciding with the Judicial Commission of Pakistan's meeting. Authorities have taken strict measures, including sealing entry and exit points to the Red Zone, to prevent any law and order disruption.

According to an advisory issued by the Capital Traffic Police, all internal and external routes leading to the Red Zone have been closed due to security concerns. Key roads, including those passing through Serena, NADRA, Marriott, Express Chowk, and T-Cross Bari Imam, have been temporarily shut down from 6 am until further notice. Commuters have been advised to use Margalla Road as an alternative route.

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan is convening today to discuss the appointment of eight new judges to the Supreme Court. However, Senator Ali Zafar, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) representative in the commission, has urged Chief Justice Yahya Afridi to postpone the meeting. In a letter addressed to the chief justice, Zafar contended that the session should be deferred until the seniority issue in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) is resolved. He highlighted concerns over the recent transfer and posting of judges, arguing that the changes have altered the seniority list of the IHC and could significantly impact the justice system.

The strike call follows protests by lawyers against the transfer of judges from other high courts to the IHC. On February 3, members of the Islamabad Bar Council, Islamabad High Court Bar Association, and District Bar Association boycotted court proceedings to oppose these judicial appointments.

Authorities remain vigilant, with heightened security measures in place to manage any potential unrest during the Judicial Commission meeting.