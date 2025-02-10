Seven kids beggars taken into custody

MULTAN - Seven children were taken into protective custody, here on Sunday.

According to Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Spokesperson Naveed Mukhtar, the children taken into custody included beggars, runaways, lost kids, etc.

Rescue operations were conducted at various locations, with additional support from the Child Help Line (1121), which received calls regarding children in need of protection. The Bureau distributed awareness pamphlets to educate the public about child protection and prevention of child trafficking.

PFA discards adulterated food items

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted inspection at a ‘khoya’ production unit and several supermarkets.

The operation led to discarding of 60-kg adulterated ‘khoya’, 100 litres of expired beverages, 10-kg banned Chinese salt, and 30 sachets of prohibited gutka.

Cases were registered against owner of the ‘khoya’ unit, and fine amounting to Rs. 91,000 was imposed on six food outlets.

The crackdown was carried out in Luddan, Lahore Road Burewala, Habib Colony Burewala, Garha Mor, Sabzi Mandi Vehari, and Basti Islampura on the directions of Director General Punjab Food Authority Muhammad Asim Javed.

During inspection, the ‘khoya’ unit was found guilty of using harmful starch chemicals in production. Additionally, six store owners faced penalties for selling expired cold drinks and low-quality confectionery items. Banned Chinese salt, expired tea leaves, and other substandard food products were also confiscated and discarded on the spot.