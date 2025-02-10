Monday, February 10, 2025
Sindh CM invites French firms to invest in water desalination

Web Desk
4:16 PM | February 10, 2025
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has invited French companies to invest in various sectors of the province, particularly in water desalination projects.

He extended the invitation during a meeting with French Ambassador Nicolas Galey at the Chief Minister House in Karachi on Monday.

The discussions also focused on the rehabilitation of flood affectees, agriculture tax, terrorism, and other matters of mutual interest.

CM Murad Ali Shah highlighted that Sindh offers a favorable investment environment and urged French enterprises to explore business opportunities in the province.

