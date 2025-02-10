SJAL’s new leadership takes oath as PCB pledges continued support

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi lauded the Sports Journalists Association of Lahore (SJAL) for its invaluable contributions to the promotion of Pakistan sports, particularly cricket. A special ceremony was organized in honor of SJAL at the National Cricket Academy’s (NCA) Boardroom, where PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi administered the oath to the newly elected 11-member SJAL body. The event was attended by prominent cricketing and media personalities, including Advisor to the PCB Chairman Aamir Mir, Head of Mentors Wahab Riaz, and SJAL members. During his address, Mohsin Naqvi praised SJAL members for their constructive role in the renovation of Gaddafi Stadium, acknowledging their efforts in supporting the PCB’s vision for infrastructure development. “The development and promotion of sports in Pakistan owe much to the relentless efforts of SJAL. Their role in promoting cricket and other sports deserves appreciation,” he remarked.

The PCB chief also highlighted the significance of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, calling it a milestone for Pakistan cricket. “Hosting the Champions Trophy on home soil is a historic achievement. We are committed to welcoming all participating teams with the highest standards of hospitality,” he assured.

Naqvi also commended the association for its welfare initiatives for its members and announced his support for their noble cause. He expressed his hope that SJAL members would continue working with greater dedication to portray the positive and progressive image of Pakistan cricket on the global stage.

The newly elected office-bearers of SJAL took their oath of office in the presence of the PCB chairman. The 11-member executive committee includesZahid Maqsood (Chairman), Muhammad Yaqub (Vice Chairman), Aqeel Ahmed (President), Shehzad Malik (Senior Vice President), Ch Ashraf and Sheikh Ijaz (Vice Presidents), M Yousaf Anjum (Secretary), Shahbaz Ali (Associate Secretary), Afzal Iftikhar (Treasurer), Ehtesham-ul-Haq (Special Assistant) and Azhar Masood Khan (Information Secretary). During the ceremony, SJAL Chairman Zahid Maqsood briefed attendees on the association’s mission and objectives, emphasizing its commitment to the development of sports journalism and the broader sports industry in Pakistan.