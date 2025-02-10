The Elopement Epidemic

Our society is witnessing a surge in elopements, with young couples increasingly choosing this path over traditional marriage. This growing trend stems from the lack of alternative options. Many young people do not perceive elopement as morally wrong or consider the consequences for their families. Instead, they view it as a legal right, protected by the law.

In the past, elopement was considered a grave offence, sometimes resulting in severe punishments in the name of honour. While such extreme measures were unjustifiable, the current system is also flawed, as it appears to encourage elopement by legitimising it.

To address this issue, we must instil moral awareness in the younger generation through educational seminars and social discussions. A balanced approach is needed—one that upholds individual rights while also respecting parental concerns. A possible solution is to introduce a legal framework where couples seeking to marry against their parents’ wishes can approach family courts. The court could then assess whether the parents’ objections are valid. If justified, the court may rule in favour of the parents; if not, the children may proceed with their marriage.

This approach would help prevent hasty elopements while also ensuring that parents’ dignity is safeguarded. A society built on mutual respect and understanding can create a more harmonious future for all.

ADVOCATE YAQOOB AHMED,

Khairpur Mir’s.