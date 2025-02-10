Three arrested over cruel ear cropping of dog puppies in Peshawar

PESHAWAR - In a significant crackdown on cruelty against animals, Peshawar Police arrested three individuals involved in the illegal and inhumane practice of ear cropping of dog puppies for business purposes. The arrests were made during raids in the Gul Bahar area following public complaints and social media reports about the cruel practice. The suspects identified as Niaz Ali, his son Imtiaz Ali, and his son-in-law Badal, were taken into custody for allegedly chopping off the ears of newly born puppies. The operation was conducted under the directives of SP City, Syed Talal Ali Shah, who acted swiftly after getting notice of public complaints. The arrests have been widely praised by animal lovers and rights activists, who hope this action will deter others involved in such heinous acts. Dr Ayeza Haider, the Focal Person of the Pakistan Animal Rights Advocacy Group, commended SP Peshawar and the raiding team for their efforts. Dr Haider revealed that she had raised concerns about this practice nearly a year ago, reaching out to the Peshawar District Administration and the Deputy Commissioner. She also shared evidence, including photos and videos, with the District Director of Livestock, highlighting the brutal treatment of puppies.