Monday, February 10, 2025
Trump confirms he is serious about wanting Canada to become 51st US state

3:15 PM | February 10, 2025
US President Donald Trump confirmed Sunday that he is serious about his repeated remarks that Canada should become his country’s 51st state.

In an interview with Fox News, he was asked whether Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was correct in saying the idea was “a real thing.”

“Yes, it is," Trump responded.

He argued that Canada “would be much better off” as part of the US and criticized the $200 billion the US spends annually on its neighbor to the north.

He claimed this amount, which his administration previously linked to defense costs and trade deficits, was effectively a “subsidy” to Canada.

“I’m not gonna let that happen,” Trump said regarding the payments, adding: “Now, if they’re the 51st state, I don’t mind doing it.”

Trump has made similar remarks in recent months, referring to Trudeau as a “governor” rather than a prime minister.

While some have dismissed the comments as rhetoric, Trudeau reportedly told business leaders Friday to take Trump’s statements seriously.

