Monday, February 10, 2025
Two killed, 3 others injured as coach hits rickshaw in Hub

February 10, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  At least two people were killed while other three critically injured when a coach hit a rickshaw near Windar Tehsil in Hub District on Sunday. According to Police sources, the accident occurred when a speeding coach collided with a rickshaw, a private news channel reported. The impact of the collision was severe, causing significant damage to both vehicles and resulting in fatal injuries to two people on the spot. The three injured were rushed to a Windar hospital, where they are being provided treatment, police officials added.

Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident after arresting the driver. Police is also trying to identify the victims and notify their families.

