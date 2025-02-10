Monday, February 10, 2025
Vessel capsizes near Libyan coast carrying 65 passengers: FO

Web Desk
4:43 PM | February 10, 2025
National

There has been a maritime incident near Libyan Coast involving Pakistani nationals.

The foreign office in a statement stated that our Embassy in Tripoli has informed that a vessel carrying approximately sixty five passengers capsized near the port of Marsa Dela, North West of Zawiya city, Libya.

The Pakistan Embassy in Tripoli has immediately dispatched a team to Zawiya hospital to assist the local authorities in identification of the deceased.

The Embassy is also trying to ascertain further details of the Pakistani affectees.

The Crisis Management Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been activated to monitor the situation.

The following numbers can be contacted for any query related to this incident:

Parep Tripoli

03052185882 (WhatsApp) +218 913870577 (Cell) +218 916425435 (WhatsApp)

Crisis Management Unit, Mofa, Islamabad

Phone No: 051-9207887 Email: cmu1@mofa.gov.pk

   

