Youngster killed in road mishap

February 10, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MUZAFARGARH  -  A road accident claimed the life of a young pedestrian on Bhindi Korai road in the jurisdiction of Beat Mir Hazar Khan police station, Jatoi, district Muzaffargarh. According to Rescue 1122 sources, a speeding oil tanker ran over the young man, identified as Asim Korai, resulting in his instant death. The driver of the oil tanker fled the scene after the accident. Rescue officials shifted the body to THQ hospital for necessary legal action. Eyewitnesses reported that the accident occurred due to the reckless driving and over speeding of the oil tanker driver. Police seized the vehicle and initiated legal action.

