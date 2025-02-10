Zartaj Gul criticizes govt constitutional violations and political suppression

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister accused the government of violating the constitution to extend its rule despite having only 17 seats.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, she criticized the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government for targeting the judiciary, journalists, and political workers. She expressed concern that after the 26th constitutional amendment, the Supreme Court and its judges had been made controversial.

Gul questioned the current state of governance, stating that even lawyers were being prosecuted for defending innocent people. She emphasized that political parties have different ideologies and that forming alliances does not mean sharing the same beliefs.

She urged national unity in support of PTI, asserting that Imran Khan remains the only leader standing firm. She claimed that the constitution, judiciary, and democratic institutions were being undermined to prolong PML-N’s government and alleged that PTI’s mandate was stolen in the February 8 elections.

Referring to Imran Khan’s letter to Army Chief Asim Munir, she clarified that he did not seek personal favors but highlighted violations of the constitution, law, and human rights.