Share:

ISLAMABAD - Out of the two lac tons of urea fertiliser imports, the third ship carrying 31,000 metric tons of urea fertiliser is all set to dock at Gwadar Port today (10th January). According to Gwadar Pro, the first ship carrying 32,000 metric tons berthed on December 29 and the second ship carrying 31,500 tons was anchored on January 1. All bulk cargo consignments are being processed and transported through Gwadar Port in phases. This is the first time that Gwadar Port has provided services of handling, processing and administrative operation to the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) which belongs to the public sector. Before, all the import consignments including wheat import under the Afghan transit trade agreement and fertiliser imports for different companies were processed and transported from Gwadar port solely for the private sector. Gwadar Port is making all this happen in collaboration with Gwadar International Terminal Limited (GITL) and National Logistic Cell (NLC). Gwadar International Terminal Limited (GITL) official told Gwadar Pro that processing of all urea fertiliser already off-loaded is being transported through the Web-Based One Custom Clearance System (WeBOC). According to Gwadar Pro, “National Logistic Cell (NLC) which is providing logistic services is also utilising the Webbased one custom clearance system. The National Fertiliser Marketing Limited (NFML) is the sole distributor,” he added. Given the new digitalised e-customer clearance system, all entry and exit of shipments at GITL is being made functional using WeBOC. “Since it is convenient, transparent and business-friendly, it is highly likely to boost investor confidence and enhance commercial activities in Gwadar,” said an official of COPHC. “With the operationability of WeBOC, Gwadar Port, customs, NLC, FBR, banking channels and other institutions have observed an increase in efficiency and reduction of the time taken for processing in various departments,” he added. It will be an impetus to foreign investors always asking for activation of E-custom functionality at Gwadar Port. After fulfilling the prerequisite, foreign investment is highly likely to come, which is desperately needed by struggling Pakistan economy in the current scenario.