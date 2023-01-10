Share:

Director General (DG) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Mudassir Riaz Malik said on Tuesday four thousand children were given awareness in choosing nutritious food in order to remain healthy through Health Champion Programme.

While on a visit to a school along with Olympian Arshad Nadeem, he said the programme was aimed at training the children across the province to select healthy food. “Children’s height, weight, body mass index (BMI), lean and skeletal muscle mass, and nutrition screening will be conducted in the schools”, he added.

Mr Nadeem also urged the children to consume healthy food in order to remain healthy and fit. “It will help you become an active athlete”, he added.