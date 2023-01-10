Share:

KARACHI - The 4th Commissioner Karachi Marathon will be organised on January 29, at Nishan Pakistan Sea View. Arrangements for the marathon were reviewed in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Karachi here on Monday and it was decided that there would be two categories of the marathon, the first one of twelve kilometres while the other category will be seven and a half kilometres. Men and women of all ages can participate in both categories while special children and families could also participate in the marathon in a special category. Commissioner Karachi Mohammad Iqbal Memon will inaugurate the marathon at 10 am at Nishan-e- Pakistan Sea View.