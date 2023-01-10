Share:

MULTAN - Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 62 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Monday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 330,000 electricity units. A sum of over Rs 5.2 million fine was imposed on the pilferers while FIRs were registered against two of them over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

MEPCO TO OUTSOURCE 26 FEEDERS TO DI KHAN, RAHIMYAR KHAN

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has decided to outsource 26 feeders 11 KVA of Dera Ismail Khan and Dera Ghazi Khan to prevent power pilferage, metering, billing and revenue collection. According to General Manager, Customer Services, Engineer Jam Gul Muhammad Zahid, the decision has been taken to bring improvement in the provision of uninterrupted power to consumers in both regions.