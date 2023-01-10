Share:

WASHINGTON - Russell Banks, a prolific American fiction writer whose work charted the interior lives of marginalized people at odds with social forces, has died at age 82. Banks “passed away peacefully night in his home in upstate (New York),” fellow author Joyce Carol Oates said Monday on Twitter. “I loved Russell & loved his tremendous talent & magnanimous heart,” added Oates, who like Banks taught writing at Princeton University. “All his work is exceptional.” Banks’s literary agent Ellen Levine said the cause of death was cancer, according to The New York Times. His notable works include the novels “Affliction,