Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafiq on Tuesday said the center alone couldn't bring political stability in the country as all political parties would have to join hands for the purpose.

Talking to reporters outside the accountability court in Lahore, where he appeared in connection with the Paragon City scam case, he said steps had been taken to improve the institutions and that the people woould see results soon.

He said Imtan Khan had left Pakistan on the brink of default, adding the PDM parties had joined hands for political stability despite political and ideological differences.

The former minister said that no one could be minus in the political scenario, adding late Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was not even minus. "A person is minus because of his/her works."

The federal minister was of the view that the economic and general devastation created in the country couldn t be fixed in two or four months.

Rafique said a case related to the railways had been fixed in the Supreme Court of Pakistan for hearing and that the Chief Justice had alraedy said that railways was lifeline for Pakista and the state s support was needed to improve the railways.