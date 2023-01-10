Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Ali Muhammad Khan warned on Tuesday if the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) persists in escaping elections, the undemocratic forces will take advantage.

Addressing to media, the former federal minister of state for parliamentary affairs, Mr Khan admitted everybody made mistakes, but now it was time to express concern about sorting out the country’s problems.

Raising his concerns over the alliance of the PDM, Mr Khan said, "Those who were against each other are now joining hands with each other, which means that something is cooking."

Mr Khan lamented that the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan were facing the challenge of terrorism, but despite such circumstances, the chief ministers from the affected provinces were not invited to the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting.