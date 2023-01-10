Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Estate Office, Ministry of Housing and Works has started action against encroachments and illegally constructed structures in government residences in the federal capital. “The final notices have already been issued to the residents of the government residences by the Estate office,” an official in the Ministry of Housing and Works told APP. The official said that the ministry has also decided to vacate government quarters from retired and relatives of late employees, who continue to occupy residences. “The purpose of the operation is to clear the government residences of encroachments,” he added. He said the ministry has also sought help from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the government residences fall under the administrative control of the Estate Office