KHyBER - On Sunday late night, a bid to smuggle arms was halted when firearms and ammunition were found in an Afghanistan returned empty truck at the import terminal Torkham border. According to the Customs official, Custom Assessment Authorities stopped an Afghanistan-returned vehicle carrying registration number (KBL-2572) for examination and discovered several new firearms and accessories of foreign origin hidden in different secret compartments of the vehicle. The weaponry comprised 31 pieces of 12-bore rifles (Turkish-built), 524 rounds of 12-bore rifle ammunition, and 11 pieces of 12-bore rifle butts. The cost of the recovered weaponry was estimated to be over four million rupees. The contraband items, as well as the vehicle, were taken into custody and sent to the Customs House in Peshawar for further investigation.