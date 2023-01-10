Share:

BRASÍLIA - Brazilian security forces mounted a massive operation Monday after hundreds of supporters of far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro stormed Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court in what President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva condemned as a “fascist” attack.

After hours of all-out chaos at the seat of power in Brasilia -- reminiscent of the January 6, 2021 invasion of the US Capitol building by supporters of then-president Donald Trump, a Bolsonaro ally -- security forces managed to reclaim the Congress building in the evening, AFP reporters said.

A massive operation was still under way to evacuate the demonstrators from the Planalto presidential palace and the Supreme Court, with security forces using riot police on horseback, water cannon and tear-gas bombs fired from helicopters to fight them back. Lula, who was in the southeastern city of Araraquara visiting a region hit by severe floods, signed a decree declaring a federal intervention in Brasilia, giving his government special powers to restore law and order in the capital. “These fascist fanatics have done something never before seen in this country’s history,” said the veteran leftist, 77, who took office a week ago after

beating Bolsonaro in Brazil’s bitterly divisive October elections. “We will find out who these vandals are, and they will be brought down with the full force of the law.”

Police made 170 arrests, Brazilian media reported. TV images showed police ushering Bolsonaro supporters down the ramp from the presidential palace in single file. The Senate security service said it had arrested 30 people in the chamber. The chaos came after a sea of protesters dressed in the green and yellow of the flag flooded into Brasilia’s Three Powers Square, invading the floor of Congress, trashing the Supreme Court building and climbing the ramp to the Planalto.