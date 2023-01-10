Share:

The BRT project in Karachi is in full swing but with utter disregard for the convenience of the commuters. A drive through University Road, one of the busiest arteries of the city, would expose motorists to frustrating traffic jams and congestion that can be easily avoided if somebody at the concerned authority uses his brain. The aspect of road safety is totally neglected as sudden diversions appear with no warning. This becomes even more dangerous after sunset as the streetlights either do not work or are completely missing. Motorists, themselves are to be blamed as well for increasing the traffic mess. The overhead U-turn near the Metro store sees motorists – cars, vans, motorcycles, etc. – coming from the opposite direction in utter disregard for their own safety (besides others’ safety) and narrowing down the already narrowed road. May I request the concerned authorities to please look into this with a view to alleviating the sufferings of the frustrated motorists.

FAISAL SIDDIQI

karachi.