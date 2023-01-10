Share:

KARACHI - The delegation of All Pakistan Anjuman Tajran Sindh led by its President Javed Qureshi called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori here at Governor House on Monday. In the meeting, commercial activities, problems and difficulties faced by the business community were discussed, said a statement. The Governor observed that businessmen were playing a key role in the national economy, and even in challenging circumstances the business community continued its business activity.

He said that he will take steps to help the business community in every possible way and will inform the quarters concerned about the difficulties faced by them.

The delegation told the Governor the business community had reservations about the decision regarding timings for closure of shops.

Governor visits kidney hill park Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori along with Administrator Karachi Dr Saifur Rehman

visited Kidney Hill Park here on Monday. The administrator briefed the Governor on the occasion. He said that the Supreme Court had issued directives to remove encroachments on Kidney Hill Park.

Dr Saifur Rehman said that a best park had been built after removing the encroachments and different kinds of plants had been planted. While lauding the renovation and construction of the park, Governor Kamran Tessori said that the Park was a great gift for the citizens. He said that more work should be carried out in the park to provide good environment to the visitors. Later, the Governor planted a sapling under the Green and Clean Karachi compaign.