ISLAMABAD - The three-day Capital Book Fair being arranged by the Department of Libraries in collaboration with other partners in the federal capital has been delayed for a week due to the certain reasons. According to an official, the book fair earlier scheduled to be held from January 5-7 will now be held from January 13-15 at the art and craft village. The book fair, being arranged in collaboration with Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), will offer a variety of books on discounted prices.