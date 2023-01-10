Share:

The changes were made in the schedule of educational institutions due to harsh layer of winter and a notification has been issued in this regard.

According to the notification of federal education department, the single shift institutions will remain open from 08:30am to 02:30pm, with the timing on Jummah to be till 12:30pm.

The double shift institution will work from 08:30am to 01:30pm , with remaining open on Jummah till 12:30; the evening shift will be from 01:30pm to 07:00pm .

The notification point out the student can wear the jacket or sweater of any colour apart from the uniform, and the new schedule will be implemented from January 11.