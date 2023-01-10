Share:

LAHORE - Train coaches, imported from China, are fully compatible with the local track, and have been approved for a commercial run after the initial trial at one of the fastest tracks in Pakistan, Muhammad Hanif Gul, divisional superintendent of Lahore Division at Pakistan Railways said. It is a standard protocol to test any new induction in the railways before putting it into commercial op­erations. The same practice has been done for the coaches, imported from China and they have suc­cessfully passed the trials, he said in an interview with China’s state media. “These are very good coaches with some enhanced features, the ergo­nomics are very good, technology is very good and when we use them in train services, people of Pakistan will have a very good experience,” he told Xinhua. From the contract to acquire 230 coaches from China, the first batch of 46 coaches arrived in Pakistan at the end of last November, and are cur­rently parked in Lahore and are expected to start operations in the coming weeks. Under the tech­nology transfer agreement, the remaining coaches will be imported to Pakistan in the form of compo­nents and manufactured in Pakistan with China’s technical assistance to enhance Pakistan’s ability to produce trains independently. The coaches were acquired through transparent bidding in which the Chinese company was preferred among all others from different countries, he said, adding Pakistan provided a list of specifications according to lo­cal standards, and the track and the trains were accordingly designed, Gul said. Talking about the quality of the new addition from the perspective of passenger comfort, he said that they are very cozy with good seat width, corresponding to the anthro­pometric analysis of the population of Pakistan, and have an on-board washroom facility for mo­bility-impaired passengers, which is a new feature in Pakistan railways. The coaches will be used as premier trains with special staff and maintenance facilities, Gul said, adding it will substantially en­hance the image of Pakistan Railways and it will provide comfort to the passengers as to be another feather in the cap of the Pakistan-China collabora­tion. Talking about the transfer of technology from China for the manufacturing of trains in Pakistan, he said that it is a step forward to help Pakistan de­velop a strong industrial base as the two countries have an old collaboration in terms of technology.