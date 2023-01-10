Share:

Circular debt in the oil and gas sector has increased to Rs 1,500 billion. Plans are now underway to introduce a multi-pronged strategy to resolve this by improving balance sheets. Dividends will be netted off and the remaining amount will be settled by increasing gas prices. Currently, Sui Gas companies are operating on major losses and the only way out seems to be a price hike. The prescribed gas rates are Rs 850 per MMBTU and the actual rates are Rs 450 in the Sui South system. A similar gap exists in the Sui Northern system between the sale of gas price and the actual cost of gas. A limited gas tariff, based on the previous WACOG policy, is also proposed.

Earlier last year, the PTI government passed the Weighted Average Cost of Gas (WACOG) for energy sector needs. This pricing strategy represented actual cost but also only impacted residential consumers the most. This targeted subsidy shielded the lowest tariff bracket but as reliance on LNG has increased, the price of the commodity has also increased.

At the moment it is good that the government has jumped into action and formed a committee on this account. However, recouping the debt through taxes will drive a heavy load on an already burdened consumer. The Premier has previously been directing concerned officials to avoid this imposition on the people, but unfortunately, it may be the only path forward. Already, rising LNG costs and inefficient utilisation of the commodity have resulted in this ultimatum.

For the future, however, the aim should be long-term sustainability. Local gas should be explored and while current price increases will get us out of this mess, there is still no solid long-term rectification plan in place. All efforts are directed to the present situation, which makes sense, but such credit-centric policies must be accounted for so that a situation does not deteriorate to this extent in the future.