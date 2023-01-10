Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the Climate crisis has severely threatened nations' capacity to achieve sustainable development goals (SDGs).

In his tweets on Tuesday, he said return to business-as-usual is out of question. He said the world needs to employ vision and solidarity to transition to a sustainable future of hope. Darkness of disasters should be replaced by light of opportunity.

The Prime Minister said that he outlined recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction needs of Pakistan over medium to long terms during his address at Resilient Pakistan Conference. He said he explained how flood ravages have caused learning, health and infrastructure losses. He said he alerted the world to spectre of food insecurity.