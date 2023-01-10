Share:

The latest situation has evoked a sense of discomfort in our minds. We wonder why our beloved country bears the brunt of climate disaster, though it is nonculpable for it. So, this is the right time to raise our voices before the world to make them realize that our people are suffering due to the industrialized and world-rich economies that are responsible for emitting CO2 in sheer amounts in the environment.

Hats off to the leadership of Pakistan who recently asked for climate justice in the 77th session of the United Nations General assembly. They categorically intimated to UNGA that millions of our people are downtrodden by the recent deluge, even though we are among those countries which emit very low carbon. In addition to this, they asked world powers to pull out flood-hit people from the abyss of misery. Thus, world powers must take measures to address the issue of climate change in both the short and long terms. They are required to provide as much funding as they can for the deluge-affected people. In addition to this, they need to cut the emission of carbon dioxide to combat climate change.

In the past, COP 27 gathered and signed an agreement to share equal responsibility for climate change and acknowledged to heed the demands of developing countries. Unfortunately, they seem to have done nothing pragmatic to reduce CO2 emission. Rather, they provide lip services to flood-hit people which is just temporary relief. That’s why the world must take practical measures and dispense climate justice. FAYAZ HUSSAIN SHAH, Larkan