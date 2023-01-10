Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed Chief Secretary (CS) Sindh Mohammed Sohail Rajput to curtail artificial inflation across the province on a day-to-day basis for providing relief to the common man.

He also stressed that necessary directives should be issued to the commissioners and deputy commissioners (DCs) for controlling the high prices. He said that Assistant Commissioners (ACs) should check prices on a daily basis in the markets to extend relief to the people. The Sindh Chief Secretary, on the directives of the Sindh CM, has issued directives to the commissioners in this regard.

SINDH GOVT TO PROCURE MORE BUSSES FOR PBS

The Sindh government decided to purchase new buses for the People’s Bus Service (PBS) while the first route of its Electric edition was also finalised.

Sindh Minister of Information and Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon while chairing a meeting regarding PBS informed that the provincial government has approved the purchase of more buses for PBS as there was a demand from citizens to run the service on different routes.

The minister directed to speed up the process of procurement of a new PBS fleet and also instructed to start the electric edition of Peoples Bus Service at the earliest. Earlier the meeting deliberated upon procurement of new buses for PBS, opening new PBS routes in Karachi and routes of the Electric Bus Service.

The first route of the Electric People’s Bus Service was finalised in the meeting attended by Secretary Transport Abdul Haleem Sheikh, MD Sindh Mass Transit Authority Zubair Channa, Project Director NRTS Soheb Shafiq, Operations Manager Abdul Shakur Arain, ED Legal SMT Bashir Ahmed and others.