Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has vowed to upgrade the infrastructure of large urban centres keeping in view the population influx over there.

He expressed this resolve while performing a ground-breaking of Samanabad Mor Underpass project in Lahore on Tuesday

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said a 400 meter-long underpass will be completed at a cost of over two billion rupees within six months.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi also laid the foundation stone of Samanabad Cricket Stadium. He said that 660 million rupees will be spent on the construction of the stadium. He said the stadium will help promote sports activities in the area.

The Chief Minister was also given a detailed briefing about the projects from Punjab Minister Main Aslam Iqbal and Director General Lahore Development Authority.

Later, addressing the ceremony, the Chief Minister pledged to start development projects in Lahore worth twenty billion rupees which will be completed in the current year.

Revealing the master plan of Lahore, he said that a robust mechanism is being developed to design Lahore at par with international standards.

In order to resolve the issue of traffic congestion, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that work is underway to restore the Band Road and Gulshan Ravi T junction at the cost of over four billion rupees and it will be completed within eight months.

The Chief Minister said that environment-friendly projects will also be started in the provincial capital to tackle the issue of smog.