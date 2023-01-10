Share:

RIYADH - Saudi Crown Prince Mo­hammed bin Salman re­ceived Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir in AlUla in Madina prov­ince of Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Press Agen­cy Monday reported that General Syed Asim Mu­nir Ahmed Shah, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), during his official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), called on Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud (MBS), Crown Prince and Prime Min­ister of Saudi Arabia. Re­portedly, they discussed ways to improve bilater­al ties between the two countries.

According to the Sau­di Press Agency, Prince Salman welcomed COAS General Syed Asim Mu­nir at the winter camp in Al-Ula early Monday.

COAS is on a week-long official visit to Saudi Arabia and UAE. His visit is said to be the first foreign trip since his appointment as Army Chief. "During the reception, they reviewed bilateral relations and the ways of enhancing them, in addition to a number of issues of common concern," the SPA report said.