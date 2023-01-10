RIYADH - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir in AlUla in Madina province of Saudi Arabia.
The Saudi Press Agency Monday reported that General Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), during his official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), called on Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud (MBS), Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia. Reportedly, they discussed ways to improve bilateral ties between the two countries.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, Prince Salman welcomed COAS General Syed Asim Munir at the winter camp in Al-Ula early Monday.
COAS is on a week-long official visit to Saudi Arabia and UAE. His visit is said to be the first foreign trip since his appointment as Army Chief. "During the reception, they reviewed bilateral relations and the ways of enhancing them, in addition to a number of issues of common concern," the SPA report said.