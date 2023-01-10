Share:

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Tuesday called on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The meeting was held at Qasr Al Shati Palace, in which Sheikh Mohamed congratulated General Munir on his appointment as Pakistan s Chief of Army Staff and wished him luck in his new duties to serve his country and people.

COAS Munir expressed his thanks and appreciation to the President.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed cooperation relations and joint work between the UAE and Pakistan in defence and military affairs, as well as ways to strengthen them to serve the common interests of the two friendly countries.

Read more: COAS General Asim Munir meets Saudi crown prince

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir held a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in Riyadh.

During the meeting, the Saudi crown prince congratulated General Asim Munir for assuming charge of his office, last year. The meeting discussed bilateral ties, defence cooperation and other matters between the two Islamic States.