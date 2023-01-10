Share:

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cloudy in western and upper districts during the next twelve hours.

Rain with snow is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and north Balochistan.

Dense fog is likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad six degree centigrade, Lahore nine, Karachi fifteen, Peshawar seven, Quetta and Gilgit four, Murree three and Muzaffarabad five degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy with chances of rain and snow is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla while partly cloudy and cold in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Shopian and Baramulla two degree centigrade, Jammu nine, Leh minus seven, Pulwama and Anantnag one degree centigrade.