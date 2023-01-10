Share:

ADELAIDE - Danielle Collins, runner-up at last year’s Australian Open, indicated she might be set for another run deep into the year’s first Grand Slam with a 6-2 6-4 win over Karolina Pliskova at the Adelaide International 2 on Monday. The American, also a semi-finalist at Melbourne Park in 2019, set off at a canter and led 5-0 before the Czech former world number one finally found some of her once formidable game and rallied to break back. Collins, seeded 10th, would not be knocked off course, however, and converted her fifth set point to take the opening stanza before breaking Pliskova twice in the second to seal the victory. “Hope to keep the good momentum going, I played a good match today,” said Collins, who will next meet Jil Teichmann in the second round after the Swiss downed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-5 6-4.