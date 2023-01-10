Share:

LAHORE - Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab claimed on Monday to have arrested nine suspects from dif­ferent parts of the province.

A spokesperson for the CTD said that on the directions of Inspector General Police Punjab, the CTD Pun­jab conducted extensive and coordi­nated combing operations across the Punjab to avert any untoward inci­dent. The CTD conducted 70 combing and search operations during which 72 localities were checked in differ­ent districts of the province. During the combing operations, 3,432 peo­ple were interrogated, 1290 people were bio-metrically checked and nine suspects were arrested, the spokes­man added. He said that cases had been registered against the suspects in Sharqpur, Raja Jhang, Kasur, Sadr Jauhorabad, Khushab, City Dunya­pur Lodhran, Mandi Bahauddin and Renala Khurd, Okara. The suspects were identified as Zahoor Hussain, Liaquat Ali, Ghulam Abbas, Muham­mad Farooq, Hanif Ghori, Haq Nawaz, Hussain Bakhsh, Nadir Hussain and Nazir. The police have recovered a pistol 30 bore, a loud speaker and ammunition from them.