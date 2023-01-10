Share:

KARACHI - The Pakistan Customs authorities on Monday seized a huge quantity of smuggled items worth millions from Bolton Market area. According to the agency’s spokesman, the Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) of the Customs Enforcement Collectorate seized huge quantity of smuggled foreignbrand cigarettes, Indian gutka, flavored tobacco, cosmetics and others. Despite the resistance by the smugglers, the ASO team managed to transport the seized goods to ASO headquarters. The approximate value of the seized smuggled items was over Rs. 70 million. A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.

SUKKUR CUSTOMS TO CELEBRATE WORLD CUSTOMS DAY ON JAN 20TH

The World Customs Day will be celebrated enthusiastically at Sukkur Custom House on January 20. The celebrations will begin with hoisting of national flag by Deputy Collector Custom Sukkur at 9 am. The officials of federal Government Department with also attend the event