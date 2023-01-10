Share:

Rawalpindi - Two cops were injured when a gang of three dacoits opened indiscriminate firing on a police party on Pirwadhai Road, informed sources on Monday. A dacoit was also killed by firing of his accomplices, they said. The injured cop was moved to hospital for medical treatment where they have been identified as Sadaqat and Ali Raza. Body of the dacoit was also shifted to mortuary of the hospital. According to a police spokesman, the police registered a case under multiple sections including murder, attempted murder and 7 Anti-Terrorism Act and began investigation. According to sources, a police team of police station Pirwadhai tried to stop three suspects riding on a motorcycle covering their faces with shawls. The dacoits whipped up pistols and opened firing on police party. Resultantly, two cops suffered bullet injuries. A dacoit which was caught by police party also died after coming into firing range of his accomplices, who managed to flee from the scene after committing crime. Regional Police Officer Nasir Mehmood Satti and other senior police officials rushed to the crime scene and later on visited hospital to enquire about the health of maimed cops. Police arrest three kite sellers with 340 kites Police arrested three kite sellers and confiscated 340 kites and nine kite flying string rolls from their possession in the jurisdiction of Naseerabad, Rattaamral and Race Course Police Stations here on Monday. According to police spokesman, police arrested three kite sellers from different areas and seized 340 kites and nine kite flying string rolls from their possession.