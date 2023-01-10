Share:

peshawar - Fourth day of the “waziristan aman Olasi pasoon” (waziristan peace public Movement) sit-in in wana, the district headquarters of the south waziristan Lower tribal area, was spent protesting for peace despite a bitter cold. The rally for peace was attended by local leaders from various political parties including ppp, aNp, JUI-F, JI, pTI, NDM, pKMap, pTM, the business community, tribal elders and youngsters. The “waziristan aman Olasi pasoon” raised a 10-point agenda which includes the demand that the civil administration is in-charge of maintaining peace. If the police are needed to carry out a search operation or take action against the desired individuals or in a location, then the law should be followed. It may be legal for the army or FC to assist the police if necessary. The former FaTa has been merged into Khyber pakhtunkhwa, and all of the 1973 Constitution’s provisions apply to the former FaTa’s regions. It also said that south waziristan is at peace. a separate DpO, judges, and all line departments should be relocated to Lower waziristan in order to restore the government writ. It also demanded release of Jamshed wazir. police checkpoints should be set up at the small and large bazaars near the police stations in spin, azam warsak, shakai, angoor ada, Zarmelan and ragzai. It further said that the FC should be used in an emergency to protect police stations, police posts, and police officers while they are on patrol. It said vehicles with tinted glass, whether they belong to the government or not, should be prohibited. Violators should be detained and brought to justice. It said drug trafficking should be criminalised without mercy, and criminals and armed groups of all stripes ought to be outlawed. It also demanded that trade barriers at angoor adda on the pakistan-afghanistan border should be lifted, and those with pakistani identity cards should be permitted entry. The protest sit-in participants stated that if their reasonable demands were not met, the series of protest sit-ins would continue. On the other hand, the administration has already begun implementing the demonstrators’ 10-point agenda, according to south waziristan Lower Deputy Commissioner Nasir Khan, who stated that the demands are legitimate. according to him, the sit-in participants and the government were in continual communication to find solutions to their issues.