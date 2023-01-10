Share:

ISLAMABAD - Since the top electoral body (ECP) has decided to conduct local government elections in three main divisions of Sindh (Karachi, Hyderabad and Thatta), the commission has requested the Ministry of Interior for the deployment of army and Rangers at polling stations for security purposes. The ECP has clearly declared to conduct polls in these divisions on January 15 as per its previous schedule. The ECP met under the chair of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja to conduct hearing of the petition filed by MQM wherein it had challenged the decision of the commission. The commission in its verdict declared that polls to be held as per schedule. A three-member bench headed by CEC Raja rejected MQM’s petition, saying that polls in Karachi, Hyderabad and Thatta would be held as per schedule and on the previous voter list. It asked the Sindh government to complete arrangements for the elections. In another related development, the ECP asked for the “static deployment of Pakistan Army/Rangers troops outside highly sensitive polling stations along with already approved QRF (Quick-reaction force) presence” on the day of the polls. It was requested in a letter written by the LG Elections Director General Sharifullah. The request was made keeping in view the sensitivity of the areas concerned and in order to prevent any untoward incidents. The term of the local governments in Sindh expired on August 30, 2020, and the commission was under a constitutional and legal obligation to hold elections within 120 days after the expiry of the tenure. The second phase of the local government elections in Sindh was scheduled to take place on July 24 last year, but it was postponed due to unprecedented rains and flooding in the country, particularly in Sindh. The electoral body rescheduled the LG elections for August 28, but they were put off again due to the same reason