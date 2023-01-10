Share:

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued bailable arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and other senior party leaders, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry, for failing to appear before the commission in contempt proceedings.

The applications seeking exemption from attendance were rejected by the ECP, while all three parties have been ordered to submit bonds worth Rs50,000 each.

According to details, the electoral watchdog has issued the warrants due to the failure of the concerned parties to appear before the commission in relation to the contempt proceedings being pursued against them.

It may be noted that the electoral watchdog had summoned the PTI chief and the other two senior party leaders in continuation of contempt proceedings against them.

The ECP had initiated contempt proceedings against Imran as well as his party leaders Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry for constantly issuing statements against the electoral body and its chief election commissioner.

The PTI had moved the Supreme Court against the ECP, arguing that Article 204 only empowered the higher judiciary with contempt of court and that the commission was not a court.

However, in December last year, the apex court had permitted the ECP to continue the contempt proceedings against the former premier and his fellow party leaders.