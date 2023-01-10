Share:

ATTOCK - MPA Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari has said that only option to lift country out of crises is to dissolve the assemblies and hold fresh elections. While talking to media persons, he said that Muslim League-N was delaying the elections as holding fresh polls would certainly prove its political death. He said that PTI government had created 55 lac job opportunities. In response to a question, he said a 200- bed mother and child hospital, costing six and a half billion rupees was under construction. He said that the city scan machine would also be provided this month and a CCU for intensive care of heart patients and a centre for thalassemia patients were also being built. He said that all schools in Attock district will be upgraded and efforts are underway to build additional boys’ college and one more women’s college in Attock.