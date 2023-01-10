Share:

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) will continue to play a leading role in transforming Pakistan's agri-food systems to make them more efficient, inclusive, sustainable and resilient.

This was stated by FAO Director-General QU Dongyu while addressing the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan in Geneva.

He said the FAO will continue to provide support to the Government of Pakistan from immediate response to long-term recovery and resilience building.

The FAO Director-General called for the protection of livestock assets - the last remaining asset for many affected families - as well as for urgent support to farmers to secure the Rabi planting season.

He said we have completed livestock vaccination in Balochistan and finalizing the vaccination of livestock in Sindh province.