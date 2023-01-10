Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Monday unanimously recommended that the financial needs of all law enforcement Agencies (LEAs) must be fulfilled on priority basis at a time when there is an upsurge in terrorist attacks in the country. The committee that met under the chair of Senator Mohsin Aziz also said that an equal level of monetary compensation should be given to the families of martyrs and injured personnel of all LEAs throughout the country. The committee was of the unanimous opinion that it would take up the matter with the federal and provincial governments so that the financial needs of the LEAs must be fulfilled for their capacity building and infrastructure development. The meeting also decided to look into the necessary legislative amendments to strengthen the LEAs. Earlier, the committee was briefed in-camera by the commandant Frontier Constabulary (FC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, additional inspectors general of police (IGP) of KP and Balochistan, director general Balochistan Levies Force, and a representative of National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) about the law and order situation in KP and Balochistan. The committee was briefed on a matter of public importance relating to incident of alleged abduction and killing of labourers in district Harnai of Balochistan.