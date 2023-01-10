Share:

The Punjab Food Department (PFD) on Tuesday released 26,000 metric tons of wheat to 970 flour mills across the province.

According to official data, around 5,995 metric tons of wheat quota has been released to the Rawalpindi division, 1,919MT to Gujranwala division and 1,336MT of wheat quota has been released to the Gujarat division, 7,302MT to the Lahore division, 2,641MT to the Faisalabad division, 1,072MT to the Sargodha division, and 1,811MT has been released to the Multan division.

Apart from this, the department has released 756MT quota to the Sahiwal division, 1,078MT to the Dera Ghazi Khan division and 2,090MT to the Bahawalpur division.