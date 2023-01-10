Share:

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs200 on Monday and was sold at Rs185,100 against its sale at Rs185,300 the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs172 and was sold at Rs158,693 against Rs158,865, whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs145,469 against its sale at Rs145,626, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,070 and Rs1,774.70, respectively.