LAHORE - Governor Punjab Muham­mad Balighur Rehman has expressed his best wishes for the newly appointed Ad­ditional Inspector General of Police South Punjab, Sa­hibzada Shahzad Sultan. He extended the good wishes during the meeting of the AIG South Punjab Sahibzada Shahzad Sultan with him at Governor House Lahore here on Monday. Speak­ing on the occasion, Gov­ernor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman said that maintaining law and order and protection of life and property of the people was the top priority of the gov­ernment. He said, “I hope that the image and work­ing of the police will im­prove under your super­vision.” Governor Punjab said that the staff posted at the front desk should treat the people with cour­tesy, and ensure to provide them all possible relief. He further said that stringent measures should be taken to prevent crimes and im­prove the law and order situation in South Punjab.