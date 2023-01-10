Share:

HYDERABAD - Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI), in collaboration with Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), distributed winter clothes and blankets among the poor and deserving persons, who were staying at the premises of Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad branch, to look after their loved ones admitted in the hospital.

The HCCI spokesman said on Monday that winter clothes and blankets were arranged in the form of donations on the directives of President of the HCCI Adeel Siddiqui. Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital Qamaruddin Memon highly appreciated the humanitarian spirit of HCCI and CPLC, and said that the Sindh government was providing all possible resources for better health facilities to the people. “The hospital management is utilizing these resources with provision of required medical facilities to the admitted patients”, he added. The HCCI senior vice president said that the business community of Hyderabad had played due role in helping the government carry out rescue and relief work for flood victims of the province. “Now, it is engaged in distributing winter clothes and blankets to deserving persons.”

“The distribution of winter clothes and blankets among the attendants of the admitted patients of Liaquat University Hospital is also the part of these humanitarian services, being carried out by the business community of Hyderabad”, he added.